Letter: Scrap HTA, funds can be spent elsewhere

Since opening day at the Legislature, I’ve been hoping to read at least one article about reducing our cost of living, improving efficiency and better oversight of how our money is spent.

Rebranding the Hawaii Tourism Authority as the Office of Destination Management, continuing to fund the entity without specific legislative approval and granting it autonomy is the Legislature’s standard operating procedure to ensure reelection.

Our elected officials provided HTA the protection it needed from the state auditor’s concerns regarding lax oversight and inefficient internal controls.

The Legislature has experts it doesn’t use, such as the auditor’s office, so why not eliminate the department and save us the expense?

Kevin and Susan Mulkern

Kuliouou

