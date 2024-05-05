Letter: Student protests over Gaza are sign of hope

The notion of student protest perceived as an essential element of higher education, as presented in Serge Schmemann’s article (“Student protest an essential element of higher education,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, May 1) is intriguing — seeing disruption as a byproduct that also shapes and enhances education. Long engendered both by feelings of shame and an extension of the educational process, discourse and debate of issues, there was a rise in social service, idealism and faith in change.

The thrust of the protests also resulted in polarized politics — an unfortunate aftermath and product we must seek to limit, especially as woke agendas appear at higher learning institutions. And as to identifying and defining “with certainty what anything meant,” everything does have meaning.

Schmemann is still heartened — as I am with hope — to see college kids “still angry over injustice and suffering,” and the “frightening and beautiful” faith is that something “right to try” and do.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

