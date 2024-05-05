Letter: Tackle foundational issues before rentals

I believe that your editorial, “Bill to grow rental supply is flawed,” is itself flawed (Star-Advertiser, Our View, April 3). Before discussing how to do something, we must first decide whether or not to do it at all.

The changes I’ve seen on Oahu in the 80 years that I’ve lived here are not pointing in the right direction. Before we can provide additional housing, we need to address the serious issues of infrastructure. Water, electricity, refuse collection and disposal, self-sustaining agriculture and, perhaps most importantly, our horrible roads all need to be improved before we build more houses for the people that use them.

In the process, be sure to include the effects of climate change and sea level rise. Waikiki Beach and an adequate water supply could well be in the last century of their existence.

Gerrit Osborne

Waialae Iki

