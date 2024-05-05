Hawaii tourism industry charity walk tops $2M in donations
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association held its annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on Oahu, Kauai and Maui on Saturday. Course Marshals Tanya Jones, center, and Jackie Elisca, from Who Am I? Youth Outreach, cheered on walkers along Kalakaua Avenue.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
USS Missouri charity walkers throw shakas while heading toward Waikiki on Kalakaua Avenue. This tradition of giving is now Hawaii’s largest single-day fundraising event by a nonprofit organization.