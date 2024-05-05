Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Legislative session began amid uncertainty, ended with relief for Maui and taxpayers

Dan Nakaso

By Dan Nakaso

Today

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lawmakers raised their hands together during the singing of “Hawaii Aloha” signaling the end of the 2024 legislative season at the state Capitol on Friday. House Speaker Scott Saiki, second from left, and Senate President Ron Kouchi joined in the tradition.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Lawmakers raised their hands together during the singing of “Hawaii Aloha” signaling the end of the 2024 legislative season at the state Capitol on Friday. House Speaker Scott Saiki, second from left, and Senate President Ron Kouchi joined in the tradition.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green spoke with Lahaina Strong members on Friday after signing SB 2919, which clarifies the counties’ authority to regulate short-term rentals.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Gov. Josh Green spoke with Lahaina Strong members on Friday after signing SB 2919, which clarifies the counties’ authority to regulate short-term rentals.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM House Speaker Scott Saiki, left, shook hands with Senate President Ron Kouchi on Friday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

House Speaker Scott Saiki, left, shook hands with Senate President Ron Kouchi on Friday.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the state House of Representatives turned to the gallery as they acknowledged guests and staff on the final day of the legislative season on Friday. Among the bills that failed this session was an effort to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults and a proposal to allow legalized gambling.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Members of the state House of Representatives turned to the gallery as they acknowledged guests and staff on the final day of the legislative season on Friday. Among the bills that failed this session was an effort to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults and a proposal to allow legalized gambling.

