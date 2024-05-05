On the Move: Kristin Y. Fujiyama and Tytus Szymanski

Carlsmith Ball LLP has hired Kristin Y. Fujiyama as an associate at the firm’s Honolulu office, where she will be practicing in its tax and estate planning group. Fujiyama’s previous experience includes serving as a law clerk for Chief Judge R. Mark Browning of the First Circuit Court and for U.S. District Judge Jill A. Otake.

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associate Tytus Szymanski as an independent agent at the firm’s Honolulu office. Szymanski has been licensed in Hawaii since 2016, specializing in luxury homes and the neighborhoods of Kahala and Diamond Head.

———

