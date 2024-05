Scoreboard – May 5, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

Monday

BASEBALL

ILH: Championship, Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Championship, Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: First Round, Castle at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Maui High vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Kaimuki; Aiea at Mililani, 5 p.m.; Campbell at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

bulletin board

Castle High School

Castle is seeking a varsity head coach for softball. Individual also will be in charge of overseeing the JV program.

College degree preferred, must have two years of coaching experience at the high school level or above, must have NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification. Deadline is May 20. E-mail resume to

Castle athletic director Laynie Sueyasu at laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us

Water Polo

HHSAA Girls Championships

First Round

Saturday

‘Iolani 14, Kamehameha-Maui 3

Goal Scorers—Iol: Alexi Sueoka 4, Lexi Labbe 3, Maya Camp 3, Aeryn Imai 2, Kat Sur, Megan Tamayo. KSM: Kailie Kalepa 3

Monday

Match 1: Roosevelt vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. at Kona Community Aquatic Center

Match 2: Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 4 p.m. at Kamehameha

Match 4: Mililani at Kamehameha, 5:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

At Kamehameha

Match 5: ‘Iolani vs. No. 2 Kahuku, 3:30 p.m.

Match 6: Kalaheo/Kaiser winner vs. No. 4 Baldwin, 4:45 p.m.

Match 7: Mililani/Kamehameha winner vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 p.m.

Match 8: Roosevelt/Hawaii Prep winner vs. No. 1 Punahou, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

At Kamehameha

Fifth-place semifinals

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 8 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 4:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 6 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Fifth place

Match 13: Match 10 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 4:15 p.m.

Third place

Match 14: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Match 15: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Championships

DIVISION I

Monday

First Round

Match 1: Castle at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m.

Match 2: Aiea at Mililani, 5 p.m.

Match 3: Roosevelt vs. Maui High, 3 p.m. at Kaimuki

Match 4: Campbell at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Punahou

Match 5: Aiea/Mililani winner vs. No. 4 Kamehameha-Maui, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Castle/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. No. 1 Punahou, 7 p.m.

At Kamehameha

Match 7: Roosevelt/Maui High winner vs. No. 2 Moanalua, 5 p.m.

Match 8: Campbell/Kamehameha winner vs. No. 3 Hilo, 7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-place semifinals

At Kamehameha

Match 9: Match 5 loser vs. Match 6 loser, 5 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 loser vs. Match 7 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Punahou

Match 11: Match 8 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 5 p.m.

Match 12: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Match 13: Match 10 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Third place

Match 14: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Match 15: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kalani

Match 1: No. 5 Molokai vs. No. 4 Waialua, 5 p.m.

Match 2: Kau vs. No. 1 University, 7 p.m.

At Damien

Match 3: Le Jardin vs. No. 3 Island School, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Kailua vs. No. 2 Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-place semifinals

At Damien

Match 5: Molokai/Waialua loser vs. Kau/University loser, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Le Jardin/Island School loser vs. Kailua/Konawaena loser, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

At Kalani

Match 7: Le Jardin/Island School winner vs. Kailua/Konawaena winner, 5 p.m.

Match 8: Molokai/Waialua winner vs. Kau/University winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

At Blaisdell Arena

Match 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.

Match 10: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 loser, 2 p.m.

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 5 p.m.