Column: Bolster access to much-needed mental health care services

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the urgent need for greater access to mental health services for the general public. With May marking Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s crucial to address this issue by increasing support for those struggling with mental health challenges and by training more professionals who can detect and treat these issues before they become more severe.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 20 U.S. adults experiences a serious mental illness each year, yet only one-third receive treatment. This situation is similarly concerning for youth, with 1 in 6 experiencing mental health conditions and only half receiving treatment. Even more troubling is that the average delay between the onset of mental illness symptoms and treatment is 11 years.

The stay-at-home mandates during the pandemic contributed to a surge in mental health issues, as people faced the stress of social isolation, job loss and changes to their daily routines. The increased use of social media during this time further exacerbated anxiety, with a barrage of misinformation contributing to unnecessary concern and fear. Even as the pandemic eased, the stress of returning to normalcy posed new challenges for many.

While preventive health measures are often discussed in relation to physical well-being, they are equally important for mental health. By creating a local pipeline of mental health practitioners, we can ensure early intervention and support for those in need. Our state has long recruited mental health professionals from the continent, but many do not stay. Institutions like Chaminade University’s School of Education and Behavioral Sciences are working hard to help develop homegrown therapists and counselors, who are more likely to remain and serve the community.

Chaminade University has partnered with the Hawaii Department of Education to develop new programs to train more homegrown school psychologists, educational psychologists as well as additional school counselors to help ensure the mental well-being of our public school students. These initiatives include local graduate-level training that is building the much-needed pipelines for additional mental health providers in Hawaii who can support teachers, families and students in identifying signs of anxiety, depression and other mental health needs of students, who can then benefit from early intervention and treatment.

These programs along with Chaminade’s existing PsyD Clinical Psychology program and the newly launched doctoral program in marriage and family therapy, are having a major impact in supporting our local people and families.

Additionally, access to mental health services must be equitable, with a focus on reaching lower-income and rural populations. Telehealth platforms have proven effective in extending mental health support to those with limited mobility and transportation.

Lastly, as a society, we need to stop stigmatizing individuals with mental health issues. The increased willingness of people to seek counseling during the pandemic has helped reduce this stigma, fostering greater understanding. Friends and co-workers are now more open to intervening when someone needs professional help, creating a more supportive environment.

If you feel depressed, anxious or isolated, help is available. You can call or text 988 to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No one should feel alone or afraid to seek support. Our community thrives when we show empathy and offer a helping hand to those in need.

Mental health is a vital aspect of our overall well-being, and we must work together to ensure that everyone has the care and support they need. By fostering understanding, reducing stigma and expanding the network of mental health professionals, we can build a stronger, more compassionate society.

Dr. Dale Fryxell is the dean of Chaminade University’s School of Education and Behavioral Sciences and a professor of psychology.