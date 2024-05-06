Letter: Compromise needed on Mauna Kea telescopes

I am all for new or improved research to be built on Mauna Kea. But I am opposed to not removing obsolete or unused telescopes just sitting there. If cost is the issue of removal, that is not the problem of Hawaiian people. There are 11 other countries with interest and equipment on the mountain, not just the United States.

I was brought up to believe when you leave someone’s house or property, it should be in the same or better condition than when you entered. That would be the only way you could be welcomed again. What started out to be all good intentions is somehow a graveyard of useless or obsolete equipment.

I am not Hawaiian, but living here all my life I understand their concern. Offer a compromise instead of just taking and making more opala.

Donna Yap

Kalihi Valley

