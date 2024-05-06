Letter: Gaza war protesters are besmirching free speech

It is ironic that the college anti-Israel protesters feel they have a right to protest and illegally occupy land they do not own.

What they’re doing is actually an affront to free speech. The protesters are in effect saying that their feelings justify trampling on the rights of others who want an education. Perhaps too many parents have raised too many self-entitled narcissistic brats by giving them too much and training them to ignore consequences. Or is it simply the worldwide “Dearth of Discernment Epidemic” where so much internet information is available that people simply believe whatever angry side they want.

There was no commensurate protest against Hamas for killing 1,200 Israeli civilians, and Hamas is still holding innocent hostages.

This conflict is very complicated and ancient. How do we decide who “owned” a land thousands of years ago and who should own it now?

Leighton Loo

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter