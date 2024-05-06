Letter: Hamas started Gaza war, it should be one to end it

The heartbreaking photos of the misery of the population in Gaza are genuine, and yet totally misleading. How can that be? Because they do not show also the deliberate murder, torture and terror perpetrated by Hamas when they began the current fighting with a military operation against civilians as part of a stated goal of genocide against Israel and Jews.

Israel has no such evil goal in regard to Palestinians. Israelis are fighting to save their lives and their ancient homeland against a neighbor who has a goal of genocide against them, and to rescue the hostages taken by that neighbor — Hamas.

The horrible devastation in Gaza as Israel tries to save its people must and can be ended by Hamas immediately agreeing to end its policy of genocide against Israel and returning the hostages taken during its brutal Oct. 7 raid. I wish with all my heart for an end to all people ever hurting other people.

Esther Geil

Makiki

