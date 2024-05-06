Letter: Take week to recognize value of public service

Public Service Recognition Week is May 5 to 11. In recognizing and honoring our federal, state and county employees who deliver public services to us and our military service members who protect us from harm, we educate our next generation on the importance of public service. Take time this week to spotlight our public servants going about their work serving you. They continue to do their best with their small numbers, and they can only be as great as the community itself is great.

We at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) are especially proud of the work our federal and USPS employees do today in our state and of our retirees who continue to serve their communities doing necessary volunteer work. Along with our military service members, they all serve to protect our democracy.

Joyce Matsuo

President, NARFE-Hawaii Federation

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter