Letter: What Little League can teach us about politics

I remember when I was young, playing Little League baseball, and our team would lose the game. Our coach told us, “Don’t worry guys, we’ll get ‘em next time. Some games you win, some games you lose.” But there was one kid who couldn’t handle losing. He would cry and claim that we had been cheated out of a victory, that the umpire favored the other team. But then, when we won the next game, he celebrated along with the rest of us. This game we won fair and square.

To live in a democracy means that your party will lose elections. Those citizens who find themselves on the losing team must believe in the process enough to wait for the next contest to come around. That kid on my Little League team probably grew up to understand this simple idea. But some kids never grow up.

Kevin O’Leary

Kalihi Valley

