Off the news: Keep feral cats away from native species

To protect Hawaii’s native species, cats are best kept out of their territory. Loose cats pose a threat to Hawaii’s endangered nene and monk seals as carriers of deadly toxoplasmosis, which kills these native species — and feeding feral cats in these species’ territory exposes the wildlife to harm.

Placing cat food out also threatens nene because cat food can sicken or kill them — and violates Hawaii law that prohibits feeding endangered and threatened wildlife. Last week, Department of Land and Natural Resources conservation officers cited a woman seen placing cat food out at Lili‘uokalani Park and Gardens in Hilo, after tests showed that toxoplasmosis had killed a prized nene gosling found dead in the park.