Maui students reflect on Japan experience after educational trip
COURTESY KAITO FUKUDA / ODYSSEY NATURE JAPAN
TOMODACHI Kibou for Maui students at the program’s opening reception in Higashimatsushima, Japan, are, top row, Mia Kosianowski, left, Jazmin Mathias, Sabrina Calma, Taika Swearingen, M Jee Abara and Zean Lagpacan; and in front, Ka‘ui Wright-Smith, left, Sheila Mae Arcala, Cecelia Steiner, Alexa Torres Perez and Vi Nguyen.
COURTESY KAITO FUKUDA / ODYSSEY NATURE JAPAN
Students learn about an oyster farm that was rebuilt after the 2011 tsunami to use sustainable practices.