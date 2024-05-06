On the Move: Rachel Fukumoto

Monday, May 6, 2024
Hawaii design firm G70 has hired
Rachel Fukumoto as chief financial officer. Fukumoto has more than 20 years of financial management experience from the nonprofit, education, legal, hospitality and corporate sectors. In her most recent role as the director of finance for the Hawaiian Humane Society, she oversaw
financial, accounting, insurance, statistics, reporting and IT operations. She also served as president of business operations at Saint Louis School. Fukumoto also held leadership and financial positions at Central Union Church; Hanahau‘oli School; Kobayashi, Sugita &Goda; Prince Resorts Hawaii Inc.; TransPacific Hawaii College; and John O’Farrell &Associates.
