On the Move: Rachel Fukumoto

Hawaii design firm G70 has hired Rachel Fukumoto as chief financial officer. Fukumoto has more than 20 years of financial management experience from the nonprofit, education, legal, hospitality and corporate sectors. In her most recent role as the director of finance for the Hawaiian Humane Society, she oversaw financial, accounting, insurance, statistics, reporting and IT operations. She also served as president of business operations at Saint Louis School. Fukumoto also held leadership and financial positions at Central Union Church; Hanahau‘oli School; Kobayashi, Sugita &Goda; Prince Resorts Hawaii Inc.; TransPacific Hawaii College; and John O’Farrell &Associates.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.