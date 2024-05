Scoreboard – May 6, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Championship, Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park Field No. 4.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Championship, Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division I State Championships: First Round, Castle at Kamehameha-Hawaii,

3 p.m.; Maui High vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Kaimuki; Aiea at Mililani, 5 p.m.; Campbell at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships: First Round, Roosevelt vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. at Kona Community Aquatic Center;

Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 4 p.m. at Kamehameha; Mililani at Kamehameha, 5:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

David S. Ishii Foundation/HHSAA Girls Championship: First Round, 7 a.m. at Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course.

Volleyball

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Championships

DIVISION I

Today

First Round

Match 1: Castle at Kamehameha-Hawaii,

3 p.m.

Match 2: Aiea at Mililani, 5 p.m.

Match 3: Roosevelt vs. Maui High, 3 p.m. at Kaimuki

Match 4: Campbell at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Punahou

Match 5: Aiea/Mililani winner vs. No. 4

Kamehameha-Maui, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Castle/Kamehameha-Hawaii

winner vs. No. 1 Punahou, 7 p.m.

At Kamehameha

Match 7: Roosevelt/Maui High winner vs.

No. 2 Moanalua, 5 p.m.

Match 8: Campbell/Kamehameha winner

vs. No. 3 Hilo, 7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-place semifinals

At Kamehameha

Match 9: Match 5 loser vs. Match 6 loser,

5 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 loser vs. Match 7 loser,

6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Punahou

Match 11: Match 8 winner vs. Match 7

winner, 5 p.m.

Match 12: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6

winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Match 13: Match 10 winner vs. Match 9

winner, 12:30 p.m.

Third place

Match 14: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12

loser, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Match 15: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12

winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kalani

Match 1: No. 5 Molokai vs. No. 4 Waialua,

5 p.m.

Match 2: Kau vs. No. 1 University, 7 p.m.

At Damien

Match 3: Le Jardin vs. No. 3 Island School,

5 p.m.

Match 4: Kailua vs. No. 2 Konawaena,

7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-place semifinals

At Damien

Match 5: Molokai/Waialua loser vs. Kau/

University loser, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Le Jardin/Island School loser vs.

Kailua/Konawaena loser, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

At Kalani

Match 7: Le Jardin/Island School winner

vs. Kailua/Konawaena winner, 5 p.m.

Match 8: Molokai/Waialua winner vs.

Kau/University winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Match 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5

winner, 11 a.m.

Third place

Match 10: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 loser,

2 p.m.

Championship

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8

winner, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

UH SCHEDULE

(Record 29-15 overall; 12-9 Big West)

Sun., Feb. 4 Alumni Game (exb.) W, 9-0 Fri., Feb 16 Mississippi L, 4-5 (13 inn.)

Sat., Feb. 17 Mississippi L, 2-5 (7 inn.)

Sat., Feb. 17 Mississippi W, 9-1(7 inn.)

Sun., Feb. 18 Mississippi W, 13-4

Fri., Feb. 23 NC State L, 12-17

Sat., Feb. 24 NC State W, 7-5

Sun., Feb. 25 NC State L, 10-8

Wed., Feb. 28 at Hawaii Hilo W, 15-2 Fri., Mar. 1 Holy Cross W, 12-1

Sat., Mar. 2 Holy Cross L, 4-6

Sun., Mar. 3 Holy Cross W, 7-4

Mon., Mar. 4 Holy Cross W, 9-2

Fri., Mar. 8 Rice L, 2-5

Sat., Mar. 9 Rice W, 4-3

Sun., Mar. 10 Rice W, 12-1

Mon., Mar. 11 Rice W, 7-5

Fri., Mar. 15 at CSU Bakers.! W, 2-0

Sat., Mar. 16 at CSU Bakers.! W, 11-7

Sun., Mar. 17 at CSU Bakersfield! L, 2-3

Fri., Mar. 22 San Diego St. W, 16-5

Sat., Mar. 23 San Diego St. W, 16-0

Sun., Mar. 24 SDSU W, 6-5 (10 inn.)

Thurs., Mar. 28 UC Irvine! L, 3-6

Fri., Mar. 29 UC Irvine! L, 8-12

Sat., Mar. 30 UC Irvine! L, 5-12

Tues., April 2 Hawaii Pacific W, 10-1

Fri., April 5 at UC Davis! L 5-9

Sat., April 6 at UC Davis! W, 4-2 (10)

Sun., April 7 at UC Davis! W, 4-3 (10)

Tues., April 9 at Santa Clara W, 9-3

Fri., April 12 at UCSB! L, 2-8

Sat., April 13 at UCSB! L, 6-10

Sun., April 14 at UCSB! L, 2-6

Tues., April 16 Chaminade W, 2-0

Fri., April 19 Cal Poly! W, 4-3

Sat., April 20 Cal Poly! L, 5-9

Sun., April 21 Cal Poly! W, 6-5 (11)

Fri., April 26 at UCSD! W, 4-3 (10)

Sat., April 27 at UCSD! W, 14-6

Sun., April 28 at UCSD! W, 15-10

Tues., April 30 Hawaii Hilo W, 13-1

Fri., May 3 CS Northridge! W, 3-2

Sat., May 4 CS Northridge! W, 5-0

Sun., May 5 CS Northridge! W, 9-1

Thursday UC Riverside! 6:35 p.m.

Friday UC Riverside! 6:35 p.m.

Sunday UC Riverside! 1:05 p.m.

Fri., May 17 at Long Beach St.! 3 p.m.

Sat., May 18 at Long Beach St.! 3 p.m.

Sun., May 19 at Long Beach St.! 10 a.m.

Thurs., May 23 CS Fullerton! 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 24 CS Fullerton! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., May 25 CS Fullerton! 4:05 p.m.

Home games at Les Murakami Stadium

!—Big West game

WATER POLO

UH Women’s Schedule

Record: 22-3 overall; 7-0 Big West

Jan. 20 Michigan* W, 14-11 OT

Jan 20 Stanford* W, 9-7 OT

Jan. 26 Princeton^ W, 10-6

Jan 27 Azusa Pacific^ W, 18-3

Jan 27 Fresno State W, 9-5

Feb. 2 San Diego State% W, 21-7

Feb. 3 UC Davis% W, 14-9

Feb. 3 UCLA% L, 12-13 (OT)

Feb 4 USC% W, 10-6

Feb. 23 Pomona-Pitzer# W, 18-4

Feb 24 Long Beach State# W, 17-8

Feb. 24 California# W, 10-7

Feb 25 UCLA# L, 9-15

March 8 UC Davis! W, 12-7

March 10 at California L, 8-9

March 16 USC W, 9-8

March 22 CS Fullerton! W, 20-4

March 23 CSUN! W, 12-4

March 29 UC San Diego! W, 18-8

April 5 at UC Irvine! W, 13-7

April 7 at Long Beach St.! W, 13-6

April 13 UC Santa Barbara! W, 12-3

Big West Championship

At Davis, Calif.

April 26 CS Fullerton W, 19-6

April 27 UC San Diego W, 17-10

April 28 Long Beach St. W, 9-5

NCAA Championship

At Berkeley, Calif.

Friday Princeton 1 p.m. (HST)

*—Fresno State Polo-Palooza

^—Rainbow Invitational

%—Triton Invitational (La Jolla, Calif.)

#—Barbara Kalbus Invitational (Irvine,

Calif.)

!—Big West match

HHSAA Girls Championships

First Round

May 4

‘Iolani 14, Kamehameha-Maui 3

Today

Match 1: Roosevelt vs. Hawaii Prep,

3 p.m. at Kona Community Aquatic Center

Match 2: Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 4 p.m. at

Kamehameha

Match 4: Mililani at Kamehameha, 5:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

At Kamehameha

Match 5: ‘Iolani vs. No. 2 Kahuku, 3:30 p.m.

Match 6: Kalaheo/Kaiser winner vs. No. 4 Baldwin, 4:45 p.m.

Match 7: Mililani/Kamehameha winner vs.

No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 p.m.

Match 8: Roosevelt/Hawaii Prep winner

vs. No. 1 Punahou, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

At Kamehameha

Fifth-place semifinals

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 8 loser,

3:30 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 loser vs. Match 5

loser, 4:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 5

winner, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 6 winner vs. Match 8

winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

At Kamehameha

Fifth place

Match 13: Match 10 winner vs. Match 9

winner, 4:15 p.m.

Third place

Match 14: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12

loser, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Match 15: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12

winner, 7:30 p.m.