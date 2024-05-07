Letter: Developers benefit from land use bill, not public

The Legislature sneaked and passed state Sen. Stanley Chang’s egregious Senate Bill 3202, allowing multiple dwellings on lots as small as 1,200 square feet. It is a nightmare and definitely will not make housing more affordable.

Similar to people objecting to monster homes, this will have investors jumping all over land acquisitions and will seriously increase density with no thought to fire safety. I don’t think all the testimonial support understood the ramifications, perhaps thinking that it would make sense to simplify the process. Good news for greedy developers, who can now ignore community concerns, especially in Honolulu, where they should be focused in transit-oriented development zones. Will the county be able to counter this?

Margaret Murchie

Kahala

