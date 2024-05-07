Letter: Integrity is not a feature of modern U.S. voting

Voters concerned about elections are repeatedly told to grow up and “believe in the process.” That’s fine if the process is designed with integrity as its centerpiece. Unfortunately, this is not currently true.

America’s previous attempt at improving the voting process was made in the 1890s, when the government prepared paper ballots and citizens voted secretly at the polls on a single election day. While not perfect, this system did provide important safeguards for ensuring integrity.

In recent years that process has been repeatedly modified by changes such as extended voting periods and mail-in and computer-tabulated ballots. The justifications for these changes are convenience, speed and cost. Nowhere is integrity of the vote a priority. Anyone who questions why integrity is not at the center of our voting process is derided as a sore loser, perpetrator of a “big lie” or worse.

Scott Smart

Mililani