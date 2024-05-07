Letter: Palestinians held hostage by Hamas war strategy

University demonstrations across the nation address the effects of the war in Gaza. Activists seek action against Israel because the conduct of the war has led to the killing and injury of thousands of Gazans. Joining the protest message are nations demanding at least a cease-fire to allow the provision of food and medicine to Gaza.

Missing in the outcry is the fact that the war was initiated by Hamas and that the war could end tomorrow if Hamas freed the hostages and ended resistance. While the fate of the hostages is obviously a concern, attention should be given to the fate of innocent Gazans who are hostages by design, victims of a Hamas strategy to deal with the military mismatch with Israel. It uses the Gazan plight to garner international support, some of which is seen in the university demonstrations.

Thomas Freitas

Mariner’s Ridge

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter