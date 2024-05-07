Letter: State needs to put halt to problematic bird fighting

The defeat of House Bill 1980, which would have increased penalties for bird fighting, on the state Senate floor made me think of how we should reexamine our traditions as they affect the health and safety of Hawaii.

The playing of fireworks is detrimental to health, especially for those with heart, lung and psychological problems, and it dirties the air. Injuries have resulted from fireworks. Illegal fireworks aid certain criminal import enterprises.

I believe bird fighting events attract drug sales and firearms. The slashing and blood splattering of innocent birds trained to attack each other with blades is intended for enjoyment. Two people were recently shot to death at a bird fighting event. Is it safe and healthy to continue bird fighting?

Jennifer Chiwa

Makiki

