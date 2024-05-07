Off the news: Beach park to remain closed till 2028

Hakalau Beach Park on Hawaii island, former site of a sugar mill that ran between the 1890s and 1970s, has been closed since 2017 because of safety concerns over a park bridge over Hakalau Stream, and lead contamination from repeated bridge paintings over the years. The state Department of Transportation bears responsibility for repairs, but hasn’t had the money to make Hakalau a priority — until this year, after U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz was instrumental in obtaining nearly $75 million in federal infrastructure funds to rehab Hakalau and Nanue bridges.

It’s only 10 years, right? Hakalau Beach Park is now tentatively scheduled to reopen in late 2028.