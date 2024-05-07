Off the news: UH Gaza war protest a model of peace

Seeking peace … peacefully. That appears to have been the goal of the “Day of Action” campaign at the University of Hawaii-Manoa on Friday, where more than 100 students gathered adjacent to Bachman Hall. There were tents and screen printings of “Free Palestine” offered, but none of the upheaval seen on other college campuses across the country.

But similarly to those, the organizers, Students and Faculty for Justice in Palestine, want UH to disclose, divest and break ties with Israeli-linked interests.

Ceasefire talks are hanging by a thread, meanwhile, but hope remains.