Fun veggie fajitas

This veggie fajita hits the spot when you’re craving a Tex-Mex meal. Flavorful browned veggies are topped with rich guacamole and fresh diced tomatoes, all rolled in a warm tortilla. You definitely will want more than one.

Veggie-Stuffed Fajitas

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 medium onion, cut vertically into 1/2-inch slices

• 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

• 3 medium assorted bell peppers, cut into 3-by-1/2-inch slices

• 1 medium zucchini, cut into 3-by-1/4-inch slices

• 1 pound cremini mushrooms, cut into 1/4-inch slices

• 2 cloves garlic

• 2 teaspoons mushroom powder (found in Asian food stores)

• Black pepper, to taste

• 4 cups spinach leaves

• 1/2 of a lime

• 8 flour tortillas

• 1-2 cups guacamole (homemade or store bought)

• 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

Filling:

• 1 tablespoon chile powder

• 2 teaspoon cumin

• 1 teaspoon ground coriander

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Directions:

Combine seasoning mix ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.

Heat oil In a 12-inch nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onions. When onions begin to sizzle, add a pinch of salt; saute 3 minutes.

Add peppers and 2 pinches salt. Then, saute for 5 minutes.

Add zucchini and a pinch of salt; saute 5 minutes.

Add mushrooms and a pinch of salt; saute 3 minutes.

Add garlic, spice mix, mushroom powder, black pepper; saute 3 minutes.

Add spinach; saute 3 minutes. Turn off heat.

Squeeze lime juice over vegetables. Taste and add additional salt and pepper, if needed. Serve with warm flour tortillas, guacamole and diced tomatoes.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6-inch fajita tortillas and 1 cup guacamole): 500 calories, 25 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol,

1600 mg sodium, 58 g carbohydrate, 10 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 15 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.