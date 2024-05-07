Japanese by Design – The Mini Bar

I recently returned from vacation in Japan, where I had the distinct privilege of touring the beautiful Suntory Hakushu Distillery, located in the mountainous Yamanishi Prefecture.

After finishing the tour, we passed the restroom and my friend pointed up at the sign. There were six symbols carved simply and elegantly out of wood, which we interpreted as, “Wheelchair Access,” “Baby-changing Station,” “Lactation Station,” “Man,” “Woman,” and what looked like a person whose arms embraced a single English word, “All.” My heart overflowed with appreciation not just for the inclusivity, but the intentionality. Nothing in Japan is by mistake; everything is by design. It is in recognition of this concept that I hurled a string of curious inquiries at one of our Japanese hosts one evening.

“There are no trash cans on the street,” I observed, “and yet there is no litter anywhere! How is this possible?”

“No one eats on the streets. They consider that … nasty?” Our host stumbled, searching for a better word in English to explain what she meant. She elaborated that everyone carries their trash with them until they reach their home, work or a convenience store.

This concept resonated with me, as I was brought up to believe that any mealtime was a time for reverence. For this reason, I tend not to eat on the go. I was pleasantly surprised to find what I had thought was behavioral family heritage, was actually a Japanese cultural phenomenon.

“We noticed the trains don’t run all night,” I said. “What happens if someone misses the last train?”

“Bars are open late so people have a place to go until the trains start up again in the morning,” she said. “Highballs and Chu-Hi drinks are the most popular because you can drink more of them.”

The understated minimalism yet efficiency with which even the coffee shops in Japan were designed was a thing of beauty. Not an inch of space was wasted. My favorite detail was the craft cocktail glasses; each one so thin you didn’t notice it only held a 3-ounce cocktail, whose size alone made it low alcohol by volume, so you could drink more of them! This stroke of genius could only happen in a country where the people who loved to drink as much as I do, were also as pint-sized as me. If, like me, you love Hakushu highballs, try this option with Toki Japanese whisky, a blended yet equally delectable and peaty offering from the iconic House of Suntory.

Directions:

Shake all ingredients, except Fever-Tree Premium Club Soda, over ice. Add Fever-Tree Premium Club Soda to shaker tin and fine strain over fresh rocks into a white wine glass.

Garnish with shiso leaf and lemon wheel slice.

Alicia Yamachika is a bartender and craft mixologist, who currently is the key account manager at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits on Oahu. Follow her on Instagram (@alicia_yamachika). Her column will appear every second Wednesday in Crave.