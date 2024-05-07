Keep it ‘shrimple’

How do we love shrimp? Let us count the ways! Whether you prefer garlic shrimp or a pasta with shrimp, there are various “shell-fish” dishes you can enjoy to celebrate National Shrimp Day on May 10.

Dumplings

Shrimp siu mai is a dim sum staple — and often one of the most popular dishes. It’s a bestseller at Honolulu Seafood Restaurant (1055 Alakea St.), which boasts a robust dim sum selection that includes pork hash with seafood, shrimp dumplings, steamed barbecue pork buns, steamed salted egg custard buns and more.

Call 808-538-8788.

Garlic shrimp

Garlic shrimp is synonymous with businesses like Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck (various locations). The biz is known for its plates loaded with a dozen jumbo shrimp and two scoops of rice. Popular dishes include the shrimp scampi — a dozen shrimp marinated in olive oil, fresh chopped garlic and lemon butter, and topped with a drizzle of garlic lemon butter and caramelized garlic chunks — and lemon butter shrimp. The shell-on shrimp is sauteed in creamy lemon sauce and butter.

Visit giovannisshrimptruck.com.

Rice

Shrimp pastas are plentiful around Honolulu, but Tangö Contemporary Cafe (1288 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 120) offers a rice dish that’s a top seller. Its signature mushroom risotto with asparagus can be enhanced by duck confit, garlic shrimp or grilled chicken. Garlic shrimp is a customer favorite.

Call 808-593-7288 or visit tangocafehawaii.com.

Sandwich

While gourmet burgers are all the rage at HI BURGER (342 Lewers St.), its Kahuku shrimp sandwich should not be overlooked. It features a delectably crispy shrimp cutlet topped with lettuce, onions, wasabi sauce and aioli in a soft bun.

Call 808-772-7411.

Shrimp and chips

Crispy shrimp and chips are one of the most popular dishes on the happy hour menu at Merriman’s Honolulu (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170). Wild Pacific shrimp are tempura-battered and served with rosemary and sea salt fries, malt vinegar aioli and lemon.

Call 808-215-0022 or visit merrimanshawaii.com.

Shrimp cocktail

A giant shrimp cocktail never disappoints in terms of appetizers — especially the one at recently opened The Gatsby Hawaii (814 Ilaniwai St.). The artistic bar’s shrimp cocktail includes six lemongrass poached black tiger prawns served with housemade cocktail sauce.

Call 808-457-1322 or visit thegatsbyhawaii.com.

Tacos

BÚHO Cocina y Cantina (2250 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 525) is known as a premier nightlife destination, but the venue also offers a robust menu of enchiladas, tacos, burritos and more.

Its shrimp tacos are a crowd favorite and feature corn tortillas topped with shrimp, pico de gallo, shredded purple cabbage, lime cilantro crema and a choice of salsas.

Call 808-922-2846 or visit buhocantina.com.

Tempura

There are several restaurants that specialize in tempura on Oahu, and Tempura Ichika (434 Piikoi St.) is the latest. The business — led by Michelin-starred chef Kiyoshi Chikano — offers a tempura omakase that includes an appetizer, sashimi, chef’s selection of seasonal seafood and vegetables (eight to 10 different tempura), marinated sesame snapper ochazuke and dessert.

The tempura course features delicate, crispy shrimp heads, along with shrimp from Kyushu, served with salt, seaweed salt and tempura sauce with daikon for dipping.

Visit ichikahawaii.com.