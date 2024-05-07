Meaty a-bun-dance

The menu at Meat and Buns Hawaii might look simple — there are currently four dishes — but don’t let that fool you. Each packs a mighty punch in terms of flavor, and chances are, you’ll have a hard time deciding what to get.

The OG Dawg ($14.95) is the most popular dish, according to business owner Claude Abou-Sayf, and it’s meant to be eaten the way it was designed — with all of the included toppings.

“The OG Dawg is a hand-rolled, seasoned pork sausage that has no casing,” he says. “We grill it and put it on a French roll with an oyster sauce cilantro aioli, Vietnamese pickles, pickled ginger and fresh cilantro.

“You either eat it the way we make it, or order something else,” he adds. “It doesn’t taste the same (without some of the toppings).”

The double wagyu burger ($21.95) features a half-pound of free-range wagyu from Oregon. It’s topped with American cheese, grilled onions and a housemade Thousand Island dressing in a brioche bun. A single burger ($16.95) is also available.

“That was originally supposed to be a dog, but we changed it to a burger because it was getting too complicated (to roll),” Abou-Sayf says.

Truffle lovers will delight in the truffle burger ($15.95), which features a 1/4-pound patty made with locally raised beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and a ranch truffle aioli in a brioche bun.

“The beef is even seasoned with truffle salt,” Abou-Sayf says. “We don’t do preorders because the food has to be fresh and hot. If we cook ahead and let it sit, it ends up getting soggy because the meat is juicy and there’s a lot of sauce. We don’t want people taking a bite and not thinking it’s as amazing as we know it is.”

Keep an eye out for specials like the Poi Pounders ($14.95) — four wagyu sliders with grilled onions, American cheese and homemade Thousand Island dressing on poi slider buns.

You can currently find Meat and Buns Hawaii at 95-119 Kamehameha Hwy. on Fridays. Follow the biz on Instagram for updates on its location (@meatandbunshawaii).

Meat and Buns

Various locations

Instagram: @meatandbunshawaii

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash App, Venmo and credit cards accepted