Super sushi spots

It feels like new sushi spots and dishes are popping up all over town. Here are a few new options:

Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar – Waikiki

Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar – Waikiki recently added new dishes to its menu.

Feast on the Waikiki Moonrise roll (regular, $28; early bird, $24) — a sushi roll with spicy tuna and cucumber rolled up inside-out and topped with blackened walu, avocado, fried onions and scallions, and served with a creamy citrus-sesame dressing — and the Tiger roll (regular $28, early bird $24). The latter is a sushi roll with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber and kaiware sprouts, and topped with unagi, avocado and shrimp. It’s finished with crispy sweet potato strings, sweet Thai chile aioli and unagi glaze.

Early bird prices are available at the eatery from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. No reservations are accepted for early bird seating; first come, first serve.

Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

2552 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-931-6286

dkrestaurants.com/sansei-waikiki

Sushi You

Sushi You just launched a new, affordable sushi omakase. It’s $110 for 11-12 courses.

All fish are from Japan, with the exception of kampachi and a few others. The omakase is offered from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Highlights include toro taku with egg yolk sauce, unagi with avocado, uni, caviar, cucumber and unagi sauce, assorted sashimi, butterfish and assorted nigiri (including smoked salmon and uni with ikura).

1296 S. Beretania St. Ste. 103, Honolulu

808-593-8464

Instagram: @sushiyou.hi

Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera

Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera just opened and specializes in Edomae sushi in a casual setting. The restaurant offers the freshest ingredients, including tuna from Toyosu Market. This is the brand’s second restaurant in Hawaii (it’s related to Sushi Ginza Onodera).

Choose from a variety of nigiri, sushi rolls and sides. Popular options include chutoro, otoro, homemade mackerel and salmon toro. Prices range from $4.50 to $12 (for the premium cuts). You can also find different kinds of uni ($18-$30).

2680 S. King St., Honolulu

Instagram: @kaiten_onodera_hawaii