Sweet satisfaction

Craving desserts? Check out these mouth-watering options:

A new puff pastry

Liliha Bakery (various locations) just launched a new dessert — the Chantilly coffee puff ($3.85) features a freshly baked puff pastry stuffed with a coffee Chantilly filling.

Other recently added desserts include pineapple cream cheese pan ($3.85) and cinnamon apple swirl ($3.29).

Tanghulu twist

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle Hawaii (98-1005 Moanalua Road) is offering a limited-time special until May 12. Enjoy its crème brulée custard tanghulu ($16.99), which features a stack of fluffy souffle pancakes topped with custard crème brulée that’s torched to order. It’s finished with a tanghulu skewer (tanghulu is a skewer with fruits coated in a clear, hardened sugar syrup).

A taste of Japan

Manoa-based Choco Lea (2909 Lowrey Ave.) recently brought back its popular soft cream dessert ($4.99). It’s now available all year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The soft cream — available in Hokkaido cream vanilla, Choco Lea chocolate or swirl — is made with Hokkaido milk powder to resemble the creamy, delicious soft serve you can find in Japan. Extra chocolate syrup drizzle is available if you want to take your treat to the next level.

