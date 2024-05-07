Ex-IBEW union official charged with felony theft

A 44-year-old former office associate with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 1186 has been charged with felony theft for allegedly embezzling $44,367 in union dues.

Lilinoe Chris Yen Smith, who worked for the union for 14 years, allegedly executed an undisclosed scheme from about Oct. 10, 2018, until July 12, 2021, to steal union dues, and falsified union financial records to cover her tracks.

The criminal charges come after Smith defaulted on a civil agreement she entered into with IBEW Local 1186 to repay the money it caught her stealing in order to avoid criminal prosecution.

On Jan. 31 a default judgment against Smith was entered in the amount of $55,918.13 for unpaid principal from her civil agreement and $3,320 in unpaid interest through Jan. 8.

Smith was also ordered to pay filing fees in the amount of $323.19 and service fees totaling $84.82. She entered into a promissory note on Nov. 18, 2021, to pay back the union $64,084, plus interest.

“All amounts due under the Promissory Notice, including accrued interest and late charges, were to be paid in full by October 31, 2022,” read a civil complaint filed Sept. 1 against Smith. “Despite request for payment of all amounts owed under the Promissory Note, Defendant Smith has failed and refused to pay the amount due under the Promissory Note.”

Smith worked in member support and earned an annual salary of $49,934 in 2021, according to labor management reports filed with U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Labor-­Management Standards.

Smith was charged with first-degree theft by the state Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division, following an investigation conducted by federal labor investigators with the Office of Labor­Management Standards.

Smith turned herself in to the state sheriffs Monday morning, according to a news release from state Attorney General Anne E. Lopez.

“Stealing from union members is a serious breach of trust,” said Lopez in a statement. “Union members expect that when they pay their dues that the money is being used for union business. My department will work to ensure that anyone who steals union resources will be held accountable. I’d like to thank the U.S. Department of Labor for their thorough investigation and for their continued collaboration with my Department as we move forward with prosecuting this matter.”

First-degree theft is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

Smith “intentionally falsified union records to conceal her theft,” all of which resulted in a loss of about $44,367.08 to the union, according to state felony information filed April 30.

Smith is scheduled to appear for arraignment and plea at 8:30 a.m. May 13 before Oahu Circuit Judge Ronald G. Johnson.

“An important mission of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Labor-­Management Standards is to promote financial integrity and safeguard union funds and assets,” said Ed Oquendo, district director, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards, in a statement. “We are committed to seeking justice on behalf of union members when anyone puts personal financial gain ahead of the best interests of their membership. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate these types of allegations.”