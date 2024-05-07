Gov. Green to pick four new state judges

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Three state Family Court judges, two private practice attorneys, a District Court judge and a deputy public defender are in the running to become state Circuit Court judges on Oahu.

Gov. Josh Green received a list of seven candidates Friday from the state Judicial Selection Commission to fill four judge vacancies in First Circuit Court.

Green has until June 3 to make his selections, and the public is invited to comment on candidates online at 808ne.ws/govjudge.

The nominees are:

>> Lance Collins, principal attorney at a Maui firm engaged in a variety of practice areas.

>> Rebecca Copeland, a state Family Court judge on Oahu.

>> Brian Costa, a state Family Court judge on Oahu.

>> Harvey Demetrakopoulos, an attorney with Honolulu-based Shim & Chang practicing personal injury litigation.

>> Timothy Ho, a state District Court judge on Oahu.

>> Dyan Medeiros, a state Family Court judge on Oahu.

>> Steven Nichols, felony division supervisor in the state Office of the Public Defender.

Three existing vacancies in 1st Circuit Court were created from the retirements of Judges Jeffery Crabtree in January, Robert Browning in December and Edward Kubo Jr. in 2019. A fourth vacancy is upcoming with the slated retirement of Judge Gary Chang in June.

Selections by Green are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.