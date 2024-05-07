On the Move: Mid-Pacific Institute

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Class of 1992 alum Lisa Tulchin as database manager. Tulchin has more than 20 years’ experience in technology and education and is certified as an A+ Professional and Microsoft Certified Professional. She also serves as co-chair for the Jog-A-Thon at Noelani Elementary School’s PTA and as a parent volunteer and troop leader for the Girl Scouts.

