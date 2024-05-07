Giroux earns Big West pitcher of the week

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

University of Hawaii pitcher Alex Giroux earned his first Big West pitcher of the week honor on Monday after dealing a perfect five innings in Friday’s win over CSUN.

The junior struck out eight batters out of the bullpen after entering the game with Hawaii up 3-2 in the fifth inning, earning his fifth win of the season.

The Lake Oswego, Ore., native became the first UH pitcher since 2021 (Cade Halemanu) to set down at least 15 straight batters, helping UH preserve a one-run lead over the final five innings.

Owens selected to CFL Hall of Fame

Former Hawaii standout Chad Owens was elected along with eight others into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Owens, who finished his college career Hawaii’s leader with 5,361 all purpose yards, played nine seasons in the Canadian Football League as a standout for the Toronto Argonauts. He was the league’s Most Outstanding Player when he won his only Grey Cup in 2012. The Roosevelt product was an All-Star four times.

He will be enshrined on Sept. 13, in Hamilton, Ontario. Others elected were Marvin Coleman, Weston Dressler, Vince Goldsmith, SJ Green, Ray Jauch, Ed Laverty, Steve Daniel and Farhan Lalji.

Alexander in second at PGA Works

The Chaminade University men’s golf team opened the first round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship in second at the par-72 course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on Monday.

This is the Silverswords first-ever national postseason tournament appearance. They shot 306 in the opening round of the Division II category, five shots behind leader Lincoln University of Missouri, they are four shots ahead of No. 3 Bluefield State.

Ethan Alexander sits at second, four shots behind Lincoln’s Austin Shoemaker for the individual lead with an even-par 72.

Round two of the tournament begins today at 5:05 a.m. and is being telecast on the NBC Sports’ Golf Channel and its streaming app Peacock.