Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha remains solid at No. 1

Kamehameha gathered nine first-place votes in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, sitting at No. 1 for a ninth week in a row.

The Warriors have been alone at the top in nearly every voting, sharing the No. 1 ranking with Saint Louis last week.

Saint Louis is at No. 2 going into Monday’s ILH championship game with Kamehameha. Maui and Hilo each received one first-place vote. Hilo played Waiakea on Monday for the BIIF tournament title.

Baldwin, Kailua, ‘Iolani, Aiea, Waiakea and Mid-Pacific round out the Top 10.

The Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships begin next week. The Division I bracket begins on Tuesday, May 14. Regional sites are Moanalua and Pearl City.

The eight-team D-II bracket begins on Wednesday, May 15. Regional sites are Pearl City and Radford. The final day will be at Les Murakami Stadium.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

May 6, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (9) (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 4-0 playoffs) 107 1-t

> def. No. 1 Saint Louis, 5-0

> def. No. 1 Saint Louis, 6-5 (8 inn)

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Monday, 3:30 pm, CORP

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday, May 14 or Wednesday, May 15)

1. Saint Louis (10-4 ILH, 2-0 tiebreaker, 1-2 playoffs) 93 1-t

> lost to No.1 Kamehameha, 5-0

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 6-5 (8 inn)

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday, 3:30 pm, CORP

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday, May 14 or Wednesday, May 15)

3. Maui (1) (11-2 MIL, 1-1 playoffs) 79 5

> def. No. 3 Baldwin, 5-4

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday, May 14 or Wednesday, May 15)

4. Hilo (1) (10-0 BIIF, 3-1 playoffs) 74 4

> lost to No. 10 Waiakea, 9-4

> def. No. 10 Waiakea, 15-0 (4 inn)

> next: vs. Waiakea, Monday (if Waiakea wins, they play again Wed.)

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday, May 14 or Wednesday, May 15)

5. Baldwin (11-2 MIL, 1-1 playoffs) 64 3

> lost to No. 5 Maui, 5-4

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday, May 14 or Wednesday, May 15)

6. Kailua (10-2 OIA, 3-0 playoffs) 61 6

> bye

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Wednesday, May 15)

7. ‘Iolani (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 2-2 playoffs) 51 8

> def. Pac-Five, 4-0

> def. Maryknoll, 3-2

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis, 12-10

> next: HHSAA (May 14-17)

8. (tie) Aiea (10-2 OIA, 2-1 playoffs) 24 9

> bye

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday, May 14)

8. (tie) Waiakea (8-2 BIIF, 3-1 playoffs) 24 10

> def. No. 4 Hilo, 9-4

> lost to No. 4 Hilo, 15-0 (4 inn)

> next: vs. Hilo, Monday (if Waiakea wins, they play again on Wed.)

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday, May 14 or Wednesday, May 15)

10. Mid-Pacific (10-4 ILH, 0-2 tiebreakers, 1-2 playoffs) 19 7

> lost to Maryknoll, 7-6 (9 inn)

Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 6, Moanalua 2, Pearl City 1.