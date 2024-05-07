Softball Top 10: Mililani No. 1, waits for states

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mililani collected seven first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

The Lady Trojans and the rest of the OIA had a bye last week. Coach Rose Antonio’s squad has been atop the rankings for three weeks in a row since supplanting Maryknoll on April 15.

The voting panel of coaches and media gave Maryknoll and Kamehameha one first-place vote each before their ILH championship game on Monday afternoon. Maryknoll edged Punahou to win the ILH double-elimination tournament, securing the second and final state-tournament berth.

Kamehameha followed at No. 3, while Punahou is No. 4, but staying home for the rest of the season. Some coaches, including Punahou’s Dave Eldredge, are open to the idea of a 16-team format for the Division I state tournament.

Leilehua moved up two notches during its bye week from seventh to No. 5. Kalani moved back into the rankings at No. 9.

The DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships will begin next Tuesday. Tiger Softball Stadium at McKinley and Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium are host sites for Division I and D-II games.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

May 6, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (7) (11-1 OIA reg. season, 3-0 playoffs) 87 1

> bye

> next: TBD, HHSAA, Wednesday

2. Maryknoll (1) (9-3 ILH reg. season, 0-1 tiebreaker, 2-1 playoffs) 79 2

> lost to No. 5 Punahou, 7-5 (9 inn)

> def. No. 5 Punahou, 8-5

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday or Wednesday)

3. Kamehameha (1) (9-3 ILH reg. season, 1-0 tiebreaker, 0-2 playoffs) 72 3-t

> next: TBD

> next: HHSAA (May 14-17)

4. Punahou (8-4 ILH reg. season, 5-2 playoffs) 53 3-t

> won at No. 3 Maryknoll, 7-5 (9 inn)

> lost at No. 3 Maryknoll, 8-5

5. Leilehua (9-3 OIA, 3-1 playoffs) 46 7

> next: bye

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday)

6. Campbell (10-2 OIA reg. season, 1-2 playoffs) 43 5

> next: bye

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday)

7. Baldwin (12-0 MIL, 2-0 playoffs) 42 6

> def. Lahainaluna, 13-4

> def. Maui, 10-0 (5 inn)

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Wednesday)

8. Kapolei (6-6 OIA, 3-1 playoffs) 34 8

> next: bye

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday)

9. Kalani (10-2 OIA, 2-1 playoffs) 20 NR

> next: bye

> next: TBD, HHSAA (Tuesday)

10. Kapaa (12-0 KIF) 12 9

> won at Waimea, 14-5

> next: TBD, HHSAA D-II (Wednesday)

No longer in Top 10: Kealakehe (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Kealakehe 3, Kaiser 2, Waianae 2.