State tournament capsules: boys volleyball, water polo

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Kamehameha 3, Campbell 0

Kainoa Wade had 15 kills while hitting .400 and served up seven aces in the host Warriors’ 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 victory over the Sabers Monday in the first round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys State Volleyball Championship.

Christian Togiai added 10 kills and Brayden Van Kuren had 33 assists for Kamehameha, which will host third-seeded Hilo in the quarterfinals Thursday at 7 p.m.

KS-Hawaii 3, Castle 2

Loheau Boshard and Nainoa Paio each had 17 kills and Kullen Pua 16 as the Warriors held off the Knights at Keeau 23-25, 25-22, 25- 17, 24-26, 15-8.

Jayson Nakata had 38 assists for the Warriors, who play top-seeded Punahou in a quarterfinal 7 p.m. Thursday at Punahou.

Aukanai’i Arcala had 18 kills and Cody Pili-Rumusod had 10 kills and 31 assists for the Knights.

Roosevelt 3, Maui 1

Jonathan Yadao had 19 kills and 12 kills and Roman Felipe had 45 assists and eight digs as the Rough Riders downed the Sabers 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24 at Kaimuki gym.

Roosevelt advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals against second-seeded Moanalua 5 p.m. at Kamehameha gym.

Mililani 3, Aiea 1

Tyler Duranceau had 22 kills and Tyce Nakamura 32 assists as the host Trojans beat Na Alii 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15.

Mililani will play Kamehameha-Maui 5 p.m. at Punahou in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Fidelis Mauloga had 16 kills for Aiea.

WATER POLO

Roosevelt 10, Hawaii Prep 8

Kimberly Cassens put in three goals and Jochel Oba and Jayzlyn Tomisa added two apiece as the Rough Riders overcame a six-goal match by Ka Makani’s Maile Imonen for a victory Monday in the HHSAA Girls Water Polo at Kona Acquatics.

The Rough Riders advance to play top-seeded Punahou in Thursday’s quarterfinal at Kamehameha pool at 7:15 p.m.

In another quarterfinal on Thursday, ‘Iolani, which beat host Kamehameha-Maui 14-3 on Saturday, will play second-seeded Kahuku at 3:30 p.m.

Kamehameha 14, Mililani 4

Wailele Kapali scored three goals and seven others scored at least one goal as the Warriors cruised past the Trojans. Kaileilanni Harvey, Laikukamahina Wong, Tea Brandon and Makamae Pascua added two goals for the host Warriors, who host Kamehameha-Hawaii at 6 p.m..

Leila Maynard led Mililani with 2 goals.

Kaiser 14, Kalaheo 3

Elliana Shiffner scored six goals and Kimie Ginoza added four as the Cougars splashed past the Mustangs, who got all three goals from Paige Heiken.

Kaiser plays fourth seed Baldwin at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Kamehameha