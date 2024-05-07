Stephen Tsai: Why not recruit Bronny if he opts to stay in college?

In the high-stakes world of college athletics, the University of Hawaii is not in the same financial bracket as power-conference schools.

While work is ongoing for a new on-campus track/soccer complex, UH is awaiting the next step in the dream to build a replacement for Aloha Stadium. Even in the Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member, the other 11 schools have met deadlines and budgets on construction projects.

UH collectives have provided meals and protein shakes, as well as created opportunities for players to cash in on their name, image and likeness (NIL). But other schools have reaped greater benefits from supporters who are able to provide more lucrative NIL deals.

The football Warriors recently lost an Australian punter, who has yet to suit up for a football game, to Notre Dame, where he is in line for a six-figure NIL deal.

The thing is, UH recruiters don’t know when to stop trying. Last week, the Warriors received a commitment from a more experienced Australian punter. They also added a defense lineman from USC.

And the basketball Warriors have meticulously added a 6-10 center and accurate-shooting guard.

With that confidence, with that belief in the playmaker’s standard — “the worst shot is the one not taken” — the basketball ’Bows should take an improbable chance. Against all reason and odds, the ’Bows should pursue Bronny James, the son of LeBron James.

Of course, the son of the GOAT is out of the ’Bows’ league. The former high school All-American is a talented 6-foot-4 guard who is extremely wealthy. Despite a cardiac incident that slowed the start of his freshman season at USC, On3 estimated James’ NIL value as $5.9 million. He also projects to be selected between the late first round and mid-second round in next month’s NBA Draft. He already is one of 78 prospects invited to this coming weekend’s NBA draft combine.

But last month, James applied for both the NBA Draft and the NCAA’s transfer portal, keeping the options of going pro or staying in college. UH is a college. To quote the “Dumb and Dumber” line: “So you’re tellin’ me there’s a chance?”

Probably not.

Most likely not.

But, hey, here are few reasons why James to Manoa could work:

>> James already has fame and money. What he needs is a chance to show he can lead an unheralded team with comparatively limited resources. If James guided the ’Bows to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, it would establish him as more than just the son of a legend. Steph Curry, the son of NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry, created his own stardom playing for Davidson. The younger James could do the same in Hawaii.

>> UH has a history of recruiting and developing players. Going back a half century, Tom Henderson, who was a member of the 1972 Olympic team, accepted an offer to play basketball for UH. Henderson was named to the All-America third team and then was the seventh overall pick in the 1974 NBA draft.

Phil Handy was a key three-position member of the UH team that played in the 1994 NCAA Tournament. Handy has enjoyed a successful career as an NBA assistant coach. More importantly, he has worked 10 seasons with LeBron James — four with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the past six with the Los Angeles Lakers. Handy, a frequent visitor to Hawaii, is a reference for the islands.

>> He would get to be a regular guy at UH. Of course, there would be initial fanfare and autograph seekers standing outside Kuykendall Hall. But this is Hawaii, and after a while, we’re all just average folks who swat B-52s with our slippahs, address elders as “Aunty” or “Uncle,” and reverse into parking stalls. He could use a gap year from being a celebrity.

>> James has a deal with Nike, and UH is an Adidas-sponsored school. But can a school stop a player from using his own shoes? During the 1992 Olympic awards ceremony, Michael Jordan, the face of Nike, strategically placed an American flag over the Reebok logo on the full uniform the Dream Team members were required to wear.