Letter: Ala Moana park deserves national recognition

Exciting to read that Ala Moana Regional Park was ranked 6th in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Award for best city parks.

My wife and I visit the park daily, surfing our kayaks, shelling or just walking and greeting other regulars. Dare we dream how the rankings might improve if the Hawaiian and Japanese ponds were upgraded to their full potential?

Russell S. Pang

Ala Moana

