Letter: Canceled ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ gave taste of island life

I was very saddened to read that “NCIS Hawai‘i” has been canceled by CBS. It was a wonderful show that took viewers to many beautiful areas of Oahu, in true NCIS fashion. You could tell that all of the actors put their heart into the episodes each week. Truly a depiction of the aloha spirit in our islands. It also gave people around the world a glimpse into life in Hawaii.

It will be missed along with other crime dramas that have been canceled in the past.

I pray for the cast as they pursue other opportunities in their lives, and also hope that another network might pick up this wonderful show.

Missy Steinhauer

Waikiki

