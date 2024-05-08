Letter: Double dipping retirees need to leave workplace

For most of us in the United States, retirement will come at the ripe old age of 67, when we can begin to collect full Social Security benefits. However, some former government employees return to work and collect both a pension and a paycheck. This is called double dipping and it has been banned or restricted in many states. It needs to come to a screeching halt in Hawaii.

The reality is that hundreds of recent college and university graduates can’t find jobs because positions are being occupied by someone who should have relinquished the reins to the next generation. Some recent grads need jobs to pay back their student loans. If these jobs aren’t available, they will be forced to move to the mainland to find gainful employment, creating a youth brain drain. Do we want this to happen in Hawaii? The answer is a resounding no!

P.M. Azinga

Kakaako

