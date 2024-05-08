Letter: Student protesters? More like thieves and vandals

A pro-Palestinian protest encampment is seen at Portland State University’s library in Oregon on April 29.

At Portland State University, pro- Palestinian protesters occupied Millar Library and left paint splattered on floors, spray-painted messages and screeds covering walls, furniture moved and overturned and security cameras disabled. A white sign painted with red lettering was draped over a painted mural that generally greets library visitors. The library’s ground floor showed empty water bottles strewn about. File cabinets and other furniture blocked elevator doors and glass-covered displays smashed. There are also reports from campus security and staff of potential thefts of rare archival material, including the library’s full Dark Horse Comics collection.

These are not protesters; they are vandals, burglars and thieves — and they should be treated as such. There is no First Amendment protection for such acts. There is no justification.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

