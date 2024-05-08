Off the news: Former IBEW worker allegedly stole dues

Labor union members who work hard for the money — and give some of it to monthly dues — should take note of yet another case of bilking from within.

Lilinoe Chris Yen Smith, a former office worker at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 1186, has been charged with felony theft for allegedly embezzling $44,367 in union dues. She’s accused of stealing over a three-year period and falsifying financial records to cover her tracks. The criminal charges came only after Smith defaulted on a civil agreement she had with the union to repay the money it caught her taking.

Cases of theft by trusted officials remind members to be vigilant about how their money is being spent.