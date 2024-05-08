Off the news: Oahu housing market strong, expensive

Housing on Oahu took a turn to more expensive in April, bringing the median sale price for a single-family home to $1.1 million. Whether that’s good news probably depends on whether you’re looking to sell (cash register emoji) or buy (pockets turning inside out gif).

Sales volumes are down from pre-pandemic levels, but nonetheless, sales of single-family homes rose 26% on a year-to-year basis, signaling that confidence in Hawaii’s home values holds firm. Condos, in contrast, are in more of a holding pattern.