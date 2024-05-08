UH men’s golfer Akana claims honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii senior Blaze Akana on Tuesday was named to the men’s golf All-Big West first team.

Akana, a Kamehameha graduate, led the Rainbow Warriors with a 71.67 scoring average, which is the second lowest in program history behind Matthew Kodama’s 71.50 in 2003-04.

Akana is the first UH golfer to earn first-team all-conference honors since T.J. Kua was recognized by the WAC in 2012.

Pair of local soccer players transfer to UH

The Hawaii women’s soccer team will have a pair of local high school standouts transfer back home.

Jordyn Eldredge Sagapolutele, a Punahou graduate, is transferring from Delaware State, while Leila Kahoano, a Kamehameha graduate, played at the University of San Diego.

Eldredge Sagapolutele, a forward, and Kahoano, a midfielder, were ILH first-team selections their senior seasons.

Chaminade golfer Yeager in contention

Chaminade’s Jack Yeager shot a 3-over 75 and is tied for second after Tuesday’s second round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Yeager is at 6-over 150 at TPC Sawgrass, five shots behind leader Austin Shoemaker of Lincoln (Mo.). The Silverswords’ Ethan Alexander shot a 79 and is tied for fifth at 151.

The Silverswords shot a 317 on Tuesday and sit in third place at 623 in the eight-team Division II category. Chaminade is four shots behind leader Lincoln and two back of Bluefield State (W.Va.) heading into the final round.

HPU duo named to baseball first team

Hawaii Pacific’s Chase Taylor and Kota Suzuki on Tuesday were named to the All-PacWest baseball first team.

Taylor, a first baseman from West Jordan, Utah, batted .324 with five home runs and a team-leading 42 RBIs.

Suzuki, an outfielder from Nagoya, Japan, led the Sharks with a .419 batting average and 75 hits.

HPU shortstop Tejean Smith and relief pitcher Ryan Inouye, Chaminade outfielder Ryan Ruch and Hawaii Hilo utility player Cody Min made the second team. Ruch also was named PacWest Freshman of the Year.

Named to the third team were Sharks catcher Daniel Johnson, second baseman Nicholas Jio, third baseman Skyler Agnew and utility player Jordan Otjen, and Silverswords first baseman Casey Kudell.