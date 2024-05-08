Hawaii Grown Notebook: Baseball, softball, golf, track and more

BASEBALL

>> Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), Brigham Young: Was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, gathering 10 hits in four games with two home runs. One of his deep shots tied the game in the ninth inning against Miami and the Cougars eventually won it. The freshman leads BYU in hitting (.307) and RBIs (36).

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Had his 17-game hitting streak ended with an 0-for-4 against Arizona State and then started a new one with five hits and two walks in the next two games, scoring six runs and driving in three. The sophomore has reached base in 20 straight games and is hitting .351.

>> Jacob Hinderleider (‘Iolani), Clemson: Had six hits in a three-game series against Georgia Tech, blasting his 10th home run of the season and running his hitting streak to 12 games. He also drove in six runs and stole his ninth base of the season. He had never had more than six in his first four years of college ball.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Led the Mustangs to the final four of the NCAA Championships, finishing 26-8 with partner Izzy Martinez. They hauled in a slew of awards before the tournament, being named the Mountain West Pair of the Year and earning AVCA Top Flight recognition and being named All-Americans as a sophomore and freshman. They finished the year as the ninth-ranked pair in the country.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Pono Yanagi (Kamehameha), Washington State: Was presented with the school’s Star Performer Award at an annual luncheon to end the school year. The award recognizes academic improvement that leads to completion of a degree.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Myah McDonald (Mid-Pacific), New Mexico: Sits in 13th in the NCAA Regionals in Las Vegas after shooting a 71 and 72 in the first two rounds. To reach the NCAA Tournament, she will have to finish among the top 12 players whose team doesn’t qualify. The Lobos are not in the running as a team.

>> Raya Nakao (Punahou), Oregon State: Is in seventh place at the NCAA’s North Carolina regional, opening with a 69 and adding a 71 in the second of three rounds. She is six shots off the lead but two strokes ahead of the top 12 after a bogey-free second round.

SOFTBALL

>> Lauren Almeida (Kamehameha-Maui), Fresno State: Broke out of a slump with four hits in three games against New Mexico, including a double, to raise her batting average to .301. She also played errorless ball at short and turned two double plays. She had been hitless in her previous 11 at-bats.

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Was a terror on the basepaths in four games at Pacific, stealing bases in all four games and scoring seven runs on seven hits. The freshman has stolen 29 bases this season and has been caught only five times and is second in the program’s history in single-season stolen bases.

>> Colby McClinton (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Hit a home run and walked four times in three games in a three-game series at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, continuing an impressive run of plate discipline. She has drawn walks in six straight games after earning four free passes in her previous 24 contests.

>> Alesia Ranches (Campbell), Iowa State: Paired hits in successive games against Central Florida, hitting two homers and driving in five runs. She was celebrated on senior night in the last game of the series, but went hitless. She has started 237 of the 238 games she has played in her college career.

>> Savannah Simons (Kapaa), Monmouth: Enjoyed the first four-hit game of her career in a win over North Carolina-Wilmington, banging out four singles. She finished her sophomore season with a team-leading 52 hits and .323 batting average.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Connor Malinger (Hawaii Baptist), Lehigh: Finished 15th in the steeplechase at the Patriot League Championships with a time of 9:52.48 but established a collegiate best of 15:45.55 in the 5,000 meters and took 42nd place. His time was 20 seconds faster than the last time he ran that race, in January. Six athletes didn’t even finish the grueling contest.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Soared 18 feet, 4 1/2 inches in the long jump at the New England Division III Track and Field Championships, taking second out of 18 competitors. Her effort was a personal best and broke Chiara Davis-Fuller’s 24-year-old record in the event. She finished second by nearly a foot. The next day she anchored the 4×100 team to its second-fastest time in program history with a 50.34 seconds and scoring two points for the Lyons.

WATER POLO

>> Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana Illinois: Scored five goals and added two assists at the USA National Tournament, running her goals scored streak to 10 matches. The Vikings settled for third place for the second straight year. The junior was named to the all-tournament team along with her sister, Waiahuli Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), who scored three goals and dished out three assists as a freshman.