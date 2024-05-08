Winds, back spasm impact first-round scores at girls state golf

The deep green, sun-soaked golf wonderland of Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course — and its luminous aqua shoreline at the 13th hole — did little to ease anxiety on Tuesday at the David S. Ishii Foundation/HHSAA Girls Golf State Championships.

Trade winds were mild, but their unpredictable crossing and tailing patterns were enough to trouble some of the state’s best in round one.

ILH champion Jasmine Wong of ‘Iolani, Kirsten Hall of Kamehameha and Mia Cepeda of Kahuku were the co-leaders at 2-over-par 74. Wong began on the back nine, and at hole No. 3, suffered a lower back spasm similar to one she had during last year’s state tourney on Kauai.

Wong was excellent at the ILH championships two weeks ago with a 3-under 141 at Leilehua Golf Course, winning by 11 strokes. On Tuesday, she got hurt right away.

“I was OK. Two holes kind of got me, but I tried to keep level-headed and jump back into that zone if I ever got into trouble. No. 10, for me, every time I play that hole, I’m always scared of that left side. That hole, I got a birdie today. That was my first hole, so I’m glad I kept my focus,” said Wong, who has signed with Gonzaga.

The back spasm jolted her with six holes to go, but she turned in a gritty performance.

“I had some back issues (on Monday). I stood up and my drive went out of bounds. On my fourth short, I got stymied behind a tree and I had to try and get it out of the root area and make sure I didn’t get anything more than a triple (bogey),” she said. “I didn’t want to lose my patience. I’ve got to stretch out my leg tonight and ice it. It’s going to be OK. I got all my homework done. I just need a ton of rest tonight. and get some fuel back in my body.”

For Hall, Tuesday was a revelation. The senior carded a 75 in the first ILH tournament of the season and did not match or surpass it until Tuesday.

Kamehameha co-athletic director Ed Paola, one of the HHSAA golf officials, noted that Hall’s composure has always remained the same whether she birdies or bogeys a hole.

Hall began tournament play as a junior golfer at 11 when she persistently asked her parents for permission. This season, she didn’t qualify for the ILH semifinals but now finds herself in position to win a state title.

“I guess I’m excited. I haven’t been playing that well this season, but I guess today it came together. I feel like playing in Hawaii, the wind is always a factor. It’s difficult, but I managed,” Hall said. “It’s unpredictable. The wind was different from yesterday (in a practice round). I was calmer than usual. My teammates also came out and supported me on the course, and that made me calm down more.”

Hall had never played on the course until this week, but she isn’t content with being in contention.

“I can improve my putting. I also hit one ball out of bounds. It was a par-4,” she said. “I think a lot of people had nerves, and it was really windy, and the course is challenging.”

Like Hall, Cepeda had ups and downs during the OIA regular season, finishing a respectable 10th in top-four score average. The senior used her knowledge and savvy to match her strengths — the short game and putting — to the course.

“One thing you have to know about this course, you cannot go past the hole, because then the holes are super fast. I just made sure even if I had a little bit longer of a putt, if I was short of the hole, it’s better that than risking going to the back,” Cepeda said.

The 10th hole was a task and then some for many golfers.

“The hole that surprised me the most was probably the 10th. The green on that one is so fast. The hole that I probably did the best on was 15. It’s a dog-leg par-4. I hit a pretty good 8-iron,” Cepeda said. “I had a bogey on 10.”

Approaching putts in constantly changing wind directions requires a different kind of patience and confidence. Cepeda won’t mind if it’s windy again today.

“I just think of it as adding an extra step into your thought process. You need to factor in the wind and where that’s going to go,” said Cepeda, who will golf at the University of Albany next season. “I feel pretty good. The few things that I messed up, the few bogeys I had, I know they’re pretty easy fixes, so I feel good for tomorrow.”

Punahou led the team competition with a composite score of 232, led by Jessica Lee, who had matching 38s on the front and back nines for a 76.

OIA champion Kady Matsumoto carded a 77, followed by Punahou’s Sydney Fuke and Nicole Ikeda at 78.

Cepeda’s younger sister, Ava, struggled with her putting, but is still in the running at 79. Ava Cepeda had the second-highest average score in the OIA.

“Today, it was my putting, mostly. I’ve been focusing on that, fixing my putting,” the junior said. “I could’ve shot par, but I keep hitting it too hard. I think I fixed it.”

Also at 79 are Kulia Maldonado of Waialua, Mariko Yonemura of Mililani, and Punahou’s Madison Kuratani and Samantha Monroe. Mililani’s standout sisters, Mia and Kate Nakaoka, trailed at 81 and 83.

Mililani is second in the team competition with a composite 238, followed by ‘Iolani (246), Maui Prep (250), Kalani (255), Maui (267), Baldwin (272), Hilo (285), Kauai (286) and Waiakea (289).