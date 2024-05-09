Column: Balance aloha, readiness when considering military leases

For many, Hawaii’s relationship with the U.S. military feels like a tangled web.

There is a sense of honor for the legacy left by our kupuna and ohana who served and defended the freedoms we enjoy today. There is support for the commitment by our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins who train regularly on active duty and in the National Guard and Reserves to be ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

There is also sorrow over lives lost in action or training and a fear that those we love who are now serving may be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice. There are concerns over a system that relies on military force to enforce the fragility of peace.

Hawaii’s geographic location in the middle of the Pacific, 2,500 miles from the nearest land mass, underscores the stark reality of its strategic importance to maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific.

In 2029, the leases of state lands for all military services will expire. How we, as a community, meet this opportunity to shift Hawaii’s relationship with the U.S. military determines our pathway forward to make things more pono.

From the need to pay fair market value for leased lands (as opposed to $1) to the need to ensure that aina is treated with respect, the military has room to improve.

It is important to note, however, that the U.S. Army has spent $26 million during the past four years to protect endangered species and cultural sites at the Pohakuloa Training Area. Through its mutual aid agreement with the County of Hawaii, Army first responders are assigned to attend to any emergency over 450 square miles between the summits of Mauna Loa and Maunakea and from the 12-mile marker to the 51-mile marker of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

They have rescued hikers, fought wildfires and responded to car accidents. The Army also employs more than 175 Hawaii island residents at Pohakuloa and contributes significantly to Hawaii island’s economy. There is a symbiotic relationship that can be strengthened to both co-steward natural and cultural resources while also strengthening national security through innovation and workforce development.

Some feel strongly that the military should leave Hawaii, or, at a minimum should minimize its live-fire training activities. Could the Army train in a way that reduces its impact to the aina? We can hope that new technology might provide a compromise.

Yet, there is no doubt that live-fire training is absolutely vital to combat preparation.

When I look into the eyes of the young men and women defending our country and see their determination and drive, I want to ensure the best training available for them to return alive.

So many kupuna have said the answer lies with aloha and that Hawaii will play a vital role in showing the rest of the world the path forward. It is up to us to define what that means and, in the process, untangle the web of fear, trauma and unrest.

The Army is in a 45-day comment period about the Pohakuloa Training Area that ends on June 7; public hearings were held this week in Waimea and Hilo. The choice is ours to shape the future with aloha.

D. Noelani Kalipi is a Hawaii civilian aide to the secretary of the Army.