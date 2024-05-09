Letter: Act decisively on beetle infestation or pay price

An environmental disaster of epic proportions has been unfolding on Oahu for years and is now out of control. The invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle is currently devastating the North Shore, though I have seen severe damage in other areas.

A recent article in the Star-Advertiser regarding next year’s legislative budget reported that $1.5 million has been set aside to treat this invasion. This is a start, but I fear that it is too little, too late. I drive through my neighborhood daily and marvel at the number of damaged palm trees of all varieties that will have to be cut down. The damage will be in the millions of dollars.

If you see the beetles on your property, act immediately to save your palms. A treatment has proven effective and it is much cheaper than cutting the trees down.

I hope government agencies will start taking this seriously.

Greg McCaul

Waialua

