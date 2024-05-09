Letter: No legitimate reason to create insurance fund

Unlike past situations in Florida, Mississippi and California, where constant hurricanes or wildfires were commonplace, the fires in Kula and Lahaina may be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

I was disappointed to hear Gov. Josh Green on TV suggesting the need to create a fund to cover insurers leaving Hawaii because of the Maui fires. After Hurricane Iniki, policyholders paid nearly triple the premium for years to build a similar fund. It grew into hundreds of millions of dollars and has paid zero for hurricane damages to date. However, it did not stop our Legislature from raiding the fund to pay for other expenses.

Is there any money left in the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund? Will our Legislature do the same if a state insurance fund is created? Don’t hold your breath.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

