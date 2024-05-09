Letter: Traffic regulations are about money, not safety

When I read about the road humps and the red light traffic cameras, I think about the next revenue generator: those speed cameras at the same intersections.

I might as well just go ahead and comply; they intend to do it anyway. Start off small and get us used to the idea. It’s not about safety; it’s about making money. It is how they pay for raises for everyone but you. We might as well just tell the city to go ahead and put road humps every 50 feet and cameras at every intersection and get it over with.

Steve Barnes

Kaneohe

